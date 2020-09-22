Malta: Reject massive Xlendi development, Graffitti urges the Planning Authority

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday called on the Planning Authority to reject an application for a massive development in Xlendi.

The proposed eight-storey apartment block will tower over the bay and dwarf the surrounding buildings, the NGO said. It will have three levels of basement garages overlying 60 apartments and six penthouses.

A hearing on the development application is due on Wednesday and despite several neighbouring residents and NGOs objecting to the development, the case officer has recommended it for approval, Graffitti noted.

Source: Times of Malta

Updated 16:45

