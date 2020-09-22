Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: Reject massive Xlendi development, Graffitti urges the Planning Authority

Moviment Graffitti on Tuesday called on the Planning Authority to reject an application for a massive development in Xlendi.

The proposed eight-storey apartment block will tower over the bay and dwarf the surrounding buildings, the NGO said. It will have three levels of basement garages overlying 60 apartments and six penthouses.

A hearing on the development application is due on Wednesday and despite several neighbouring residents and NGOs objecting to the development, the case officer has recommended it for approval, Graffitti noted. 

Source: Times of Malta

