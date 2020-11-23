Malta: Religious order gives its blessing to defrock jailed priest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that the Franciscan Order in Rome to which jailed former parish priest Donald Bellizzi belongs, has made a formal request for Pope Francis to defrock the cleric. Bellizzi was found guilty of sexually abusing a teenage boy in his care.

The paper speaks to police inspector Timothy Zammit who said that self-made child indecent material is rising year after year. At the same time, the age of children publishing compromising photos of themselves is getting younger.

