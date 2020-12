Reading Time: < 1 minute



38-year old Libyan Samir Almiri has denied in Court of killing Victor McKeon whose body was found wrapped in black plastic bags last March in Santa Luċija. The accused used to live with the victim. In Court, he said he is unemployed and has nowhere to live.

The Libyan, who is a recidivist, did not request presiding Magistrate Neville Camilleri for his release from custody and he remains under custody until the case starts being heard before another Court.

Source: TVM

Updated: 1703

