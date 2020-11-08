Malta remembers the war dead

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The annual remembrance day ceremony was held on Sunday, as the country remembered the war dead.

During a pontifical mass at St John’s Co Cathedral Archbishop Charles Scicluna spoke of the need to remember victims, and said that to reconcile and work for peace is not a question of forgetting the victims or what happened, but to keep remembering in order to understand the suffering and injustice that there was in order for history not to repeat itself.

The Archbishop also appealed to everyone to be responsible in times of the pandemic in order for there to be fewer victims, and not more.

The mass was followed by the inspection of the honour guard by the President, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the cenotaph in Floriana.

Malta Independent / DOI

