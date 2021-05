Reading Time: < 1 minute



Civil society organization Repubblika renounced its legal case on judicial appointments following a recent pronouncement by the European Court of Justice.

The NGO had asked the European Court of Justice to determine whether the current system of judicial appointments was in breach of the European Treaty and/or Charter of Fundamental Rights. In its ruling, the court said the prime minister’s power to select judges from a shortlist does not breach EU law.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745