Malta: Request for Adrian Hillman’s extradition issued

The Times reports that authorities in Malta have sent a request to counterparts in Britain to extradite former the managing director of Allied Group Adrian Hillman. The process could take several weeks.

Another story quotes a statement by Alfred and George Degiorgio who said that they have not received any reply to their request for pardon. The brothers said they have information about the involvement of a former Cabinet minister in the Caruana Galizia murder.

