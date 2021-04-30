Malta: Research to determine living wage launched

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont announces the launch of a study to define and calculate the living wage for different family units. The research is being commissioned jointly by the General Workers Union, the Alliance Against Poverty, and Moviment Graffitti. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/imniedi-studju-li-jiddefinixxi-u-jikkalkula-xinhu-l-living-income/

Another story reports that the managing director of Allied Group, Michel Rizzo, and the former financial controller of the company, Claude Licari, have been charged with fraud and money laundering. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/zewg-ufficjali-ta-progress-press-mixlijin-bi-frodi-u-hasil-ta-flus/

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...