Malta: Research to determine living wage launched

L-Orizzont announces the launch of a study to define and calculate the living wage for different family units. The research is being commissioned jointly by the General Workers Union, the Alliance Against Poverty, and Moviment Graffitti. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/imniedi-studju-li-jiddefinixxi-u-jikkalkula-xinhu-l-living-income/
Another story reports that the managing director of Allied Group, Michel Rizzo, and the former financial controller of the company, Claude Licari, have been charged with fraud and money laundering. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/04/zewg-ufficjali-ta-progress-press-mixlijin-bi-frodi-u-hasil-ta-flus/
