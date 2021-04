Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the government is planning to reopen restaurants by mid-May, but no dates have been set for bars and clubs. Businesses in the catering industry are warning that they are on the brink.

The paper carries an interview with Phyllis Stewart, whose husband Tom disappeared five years ago after breaking out of Mount Carmel hospital. Stewart said that it does not make sense that no one has seen him since 2016.

