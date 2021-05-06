Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with Hotels and Restaurants Association president Tony Zahra who said that a partial re-opening is better than a total ban on catering establishments. He said, however, that some restaurants only operate in the evenings.

Another story picks up a Facebook post by PN MP Adrian Delia challenging fellow MP Jason Azzopardi to sue him. The post followed a message by Azzopardi who welcomed a court sentence that found a Delia loyalist guilty of defamation.

