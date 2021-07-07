Malta: Retail registers one of the highest annual increases in the EU

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Total retail trade grew by 22 per cent between May 2020 and May 2021, well above the 9.0 per cent average registered in the EU. Data by Eurostat shows that the highest increase was recorded by Bulgaria (23.9%) and Ireland (22.4%).

Compared with the April 2021, the volume of trade in Malta went up by 2.6 per cent, below the EU average of 4.63 per cent. France recorded the highest growth (9.9%) followed by the Netherlands (9.3%) and Estonia (8.1%).

On the other hand, Latvia, Finland, and Luxembourg registered a decrease month-on-month.