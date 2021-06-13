Malta: Retired superintendent to face corruption charges

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times reveals that the former head of the police anti-money laundering unit, Ray Aquilina, will face charges for corruption and tax evasion. Investigations into leaks from the Caruana Galizia case led officers to suspicious activities by the former superintendent. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/former-top-police-officer-to-be-charged-with-corruption.878867

Another story reports that a couple lost over €90,000 after their business emails were targeted by a phishing attack. The scammers hacked into their email accounts and posed as their suppliers to demand payments for services. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/violated-couple-lose-over-90000-to-scammers.878870

