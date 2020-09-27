Malta: Rise in violence against parents

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa says that violence by children against their parents has increased during the pandemic, as families are spending more time indoors. The paper speaks to a social worker who said that reports by victimised parents are on the rise.

The paper carries an interview with the Commissioner for the Elderly Mary Vella who expressed concern over the rate of deaths among old people in nursing homes. Dr Vella said that residents are being monitored 24 hours a day.

Another story says that the €34 million government deficit registered in August is the lowest monthly rate observed since the start of the outbreak, signalling that the country is on the path to economic recovery.

