Reading Time: < 1 minute

Almost 90 new COVID-19 cases detected this week are of elderly residents at three care homes, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said on Friday.

Gauci said that the 85 patients have been moved to a new facility in St Paul’s Bay, named the Good Samaritan, which has been specially set up to care for care home residents who contract the virus.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1729

Like this: Like Loading...