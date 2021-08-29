Malta: Roads agency dished out 95 direct orders in six months

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday says that Infrastructure Malta awarded 95 direct orders with a combined value of €10.4 million in the first half of this year. By contrast, the agency issued 23 tenders in the same period, although their value was typically higher than direct orders.

The paper speaks with the president of the Chamber of Commerce, Marisa Xuereb, who proposed that persons carrying out unneeded jobs in the public sector should be seconded to the private sector.

