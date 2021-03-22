Malta: Robert Abela distances Keith Schembri charges from PL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela who pointed out that former chief of staff Keith Schembri is no longer “an integral part” of the Labour Party while appealing for the corruption cases opened on Saturday to be handled rapidly.

A second story says that an exam for bird trappers has raised doubts about the government’s motives after a leaked test paper showed a set of straightforward multiple choice questions and an easy exercise asking trappers to copy numbers and letters from pictures of bird rings.

