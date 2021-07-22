Malta: Robert Abela says government determined to get country of greylist

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela that the government will make a focused effort to implement the recommendations by the FATF and take the country out of the grey list. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/abela-heartened-by-positive-financial-reviews-vows-to-redouble-efforts-to-get-off-grey-list/15275/

The paper asks Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo about plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions for incoming travellers. The minister said that measures are introduced and relaxed on the advice of health authorities. Read more: https://maltabusinessweekly.com/health-chief-will-decide-how-long-restrictions-for-travelling-to-malta-will-be-in-place-clayton-bartolo/15263/

