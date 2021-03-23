Malta: Robert Abela says he never defended Keith Schembri

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that Opposition MPs used their time in parliament on Monday to discuss the events that led to the arrest of Keith Schembri. PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami said the Labour Party does not realise the suffering corruption has inflicted on the country.

The paper asks the Prime Minister whether he believes Keith Schembri following last Saturday’s arraignment. Abela said that he has never defended the former chief of staff but refused to comment further on the situation.

Another story reports on the testimony of Vince Muscat who said the killers plotting Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder chose a car bomb because it was an “easier” solution. He told the court that pistols can be heard.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...