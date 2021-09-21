Malta: Robert Abela says PL ready to govern for years to come – L-Orizzont

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a PL political rally on Monday addressed by Prime Minister Robert Abela. He described the party as the only political force capable of renewing the country in the coming years. Read more: https://talk.mt/flimkien-naghmlu-l-unika-forza-politika-maghquda-li-tista-ggedded-lill-pajjizna-il-pm-robert-abela/

Another stroy says that Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to submit a request to the European Medicines Authority to allow the Covid-19 vaccination to be given to children under 12. Company studies showed that the jab is safe for children aged 5 to 11.

