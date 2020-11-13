Malta: Roberta Metsola elected First Vice President by European Parliament

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon announces that MEP Roberta Metsola was elected First Vice President of the EU parliament, the second highest role in the institution. The PN MEP described her election as a moment of pride for Malta.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that Gozo has its own priorities and should not be considered an ‘extension’ of Malta. Grech was on a visit in Gozo where he held meetings with organisations and businesses.

