Malta: Roberta Metsola says VP election is significant for the whole country

Il-Mument carries an interview with MEP Roberta Metsola after her election as first vice president of the European Parliament. Metsola said that this represents a historic moment and a great satisfaction for Malta and Gozo.

Another story quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for a new ‘social pact’ with the agricultural sector. In a meeting with growers and producers, Grech said that the party is building an economic strategy that respects the natural environment.

