Reading Time: < 1 minute

Singer Destiny, Malta’s participant in the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, will not be taking part in the official opening ceremony due to the fact that a member the Icelandic delegation was found positive with Covid-19. Iceland, Poland Malta and Romania are housed in the same hotel in Rotterdam.

The EBU confirmed the news in a 16:32 CEST press release, saying that as a precautionary measure, the delegations from Romania and Malta will now not take part in the Turquoise Carpet event, on Sunday 16 May, following two previously reported positive COVID-19 tests within other delegations staying at the same hotel. All participating artists received a PCR test yesterday (Saturday 15 May) in preparation for their appearance on the Carpet.

All members of the Maltese and Romanian delegations will also now undergo a further PCR test.

Earlier a member of the Polish delegation for the Eurovision Song Contest tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

All song contest members and their delegation teams are tested for the coronavirus every 48 hours.

No one from the Maltese delegation tested positive. In a post on Instagram, Destiny said that she and her team are safe.

The Eurovision Song Contest will kick off Sunday evening at the Cruise Terminal in Rotterdam. All delegation teams will be brought to the location by boat.

In case a member of a delegation contracts the coronavirus, a video message was created in advance by each country to play during the opening ceremony.

EBU