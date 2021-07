Reading Time: < 1 minute

An investigation into tax evasion and the role Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar played in brokering a property deal in Minda for Yorgen Fenech has been ongoing since February, the Times of Malta has reported.

The Tax Compliance Unit started an audit and an investigation soon after the multi-million property deal was exposed back in December 2020.

Source MaltaToday

Updated 1745