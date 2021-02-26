Malta: Rosianne Cutajar resigns from junior minister

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that junior minister Rosianne Cutajar stepped down pending the outcome of an investigation by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. In a Facebook post, Cutajar said she was a victim of “unjust attacks”.

A second story follows a press conference by the Prime Minister who praised the police for bringing in four men linked to two murder cases. Asked about the Caruana Galizia case, Robert Abela said investigations are still ongoing.

