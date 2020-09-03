Malta: Ryanair subsidiary to take off next week

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Malta Business Weekly says that the new Maltese subsidiary of Ryanair, Lauda Europe, is set to start operating on September 13 with a flight from Palma de Mallorca to Memmingen. Lauda Europe is a technical wet-lease operator.

Another story says that more Covid-19 recoveries were registered than new infections for the ninth consecutive day on Wednesday, decreasing the number of active cases to 428.

The paper reports that Lego sales grew by 14 percent in the first half of the year as more families spent time indoors during lockdowns. The Danish toy company invests heavily in direct-to-consumer channels.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

