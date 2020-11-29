Malta: Salaries stable notwithstanding pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says salaries remained stable this year despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the new figures show that government support had its desired effect.

The paper reports that the former football player Jeffrey Chetcuti, charged with fuel smuggling and money laundering, had appeared in a 2009 video testimonial supporting MEP David Casa. Chetcuti said that he and Casa had known each other since they were children.

