Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Salaries stable notwithstanding pandemic

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says salaries remained stable this year despite the economic disruption caused by the pandemic. Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said the new figures show that government support had its desired effect.

The paper reports that the former football player Jeffrey Chetcuti, charged with fuel smuggling and money laundering, had appeared in a 2009 video testimonial supporting MEP David Casa. Chetcuti said that he and Casa had known each other since they were children.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: