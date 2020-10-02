Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Sant and Gonzi express concern over SOFA

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that Alfred Sant and Lawrence Gonzi warned that a Status of Forces Agreement would lead to loss of sovereignty and jurisdiction. In separate comments, the former Prime Ministers said a deal would impact Malta’s neutrality.

Another story quotes Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti who described court delays as the biggest challenge in the judiciary system. The Chief Justice was speaking at the start of the forensic year on Thursday.

