Malta: Sant and Gonzi express concern over SOFA

The Times says that Alfred Sant and Lawrence Gonzi warned that a Status of Forces Agreement would lead to loss of sovereignty and jurisdiction. In separate comments, the former Prime Ministers said a deal would impact Malta’s neutrality.

Another story quotes Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti who described court delays as the biggest challenge in the judiciary system. The Chief Justice was speaking at the start of the forensic year on Thursday.

