Malta: Santa Luċija murder suspect arraigned in court

The Independent reports on the extradition of Samir Almiri from Morocco on charges of murder in March, to which he pleaded not guilty. The body of Victor McKeon was found in an advanced state of decomposition in his Santa Luċija.

The paper quotes a statement by the Entertainment Industry and Arts Association in reaction to a judgement against a defamation case filed by actress Pia Zammit. The association said the courts failed to differentiate between stage characters and the actors themselves.

