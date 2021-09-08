Malta: School activities permissible with some restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that classroom activities including fieldwork, physical education, and lessons in science labs will be permissible with certain restrictions from the new scholastic year. Parents and guardians will not be able to attend school events for the time being. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/new-covid-19-school-rules-to-be-announced-today.898756

Another story reports that the Taliban announced an interim government in Afghanistan with Mullah Mohammad Akhund serving as acting prime minister. Akhund was deputy foreign minister in the Islamist movement first stint in power and is on the UN blacklist. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/militants-among-leaders-of-new-taliban-government.898864

