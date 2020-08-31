Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: School transport providers in the dark

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to an operator in the school transport service which said that providers have not yet been informed about any new procedures. Education Minister Owen Bonnici said that the government is determined to open schools on 28 September.

The paper questions hotelier Tony Zahra who confirmed the White Rocks Development Consortium’s commitment to the proposed project. Plans for a mixed-use complex were first announced in January 2018.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
By Corporate Dispatch

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts
%d bloggers like this: