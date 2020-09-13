Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta Headline

Malta: Schools gearing up to the COVID-19 realities

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several schools are currently very busy making decisions and arrangements on how to handle the upcoming scholastic year. With the precautions required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the main concerns for schools revolve around space for distancing between students, online tuition and protective clothing.

St Aloysius College as well as other Church schools, has been on the forefront of such preparations. A comprehensive strategy has been communicated to the students and parents, ranging from clothing to tuition.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:15
