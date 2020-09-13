Malta: Schools gearing up to the COVID-19 realities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Several schools are currently very busy making decisions and arrangements on how to handle the upcoming scholastic year. With the precautions required because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the main concerns for schools revolve around space for distancing between students, online tuition and protective clothing.

St Aloysius College as well as other Church schools, has been on the forefront of such preparations. A comprehensive strategy has been communicated to the students and parents, ranging from clothing to tuition.

Source: Newsbook

Updated 17:15

