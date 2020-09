Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reports that schools will reopen on September 28 under new safety guidelines. School staff and students aged 11 and over will be required to wear masks at all times.

The paper announces an extension of the government wage supplement to businesses and the validity of consumers’ vouchers until the end of October, in time for new initiatives in the national budget.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

