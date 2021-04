Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the government is set to announce the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions starting with the reopening of schools on Monday. Sources said that Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci backs the decision.

The paper carries an interview with Emanuel Camilleri who was falsely accused of having raped his daughter in 2004 and spent almost 400 days in prison. Camilleri said he contemplated suicide as soon as he was taken to prison.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...