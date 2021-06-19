Malta: Scientist raises concerns about air quality

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times quotes atmospheric scientist Noel Aquilina who warned that construction and traffic are contributing to a rise in airborne toxic particles. He said that air quality is not being adequately monitored. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/construction-and-traffic-adding-toxic-particles-to-the-air-scientist.880472

Another story reports on an inaugural flight by a private drone service between Malta and Gozo on Friday. Intended for emergency deliveries, the drone carries packages up to 10 kilograms between Valletta and Victoria in 20 minutes. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/watch-maltas-first-commercial-delivery-drone-lands-maiden-voyage.880376

