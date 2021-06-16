Malta: Scores of people falling victim to parcel delivery scam

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the police are receiving an average of 20 new reports every day about a scheme by international scammers posing as parcel delivery companies. Victims of the malicious messages are being defrauded anywhere between €800 and €1,800.

Another story quotes Caroline Tissot from the Language Schools federation who said that the industry is struggling to find enough teachers to satisfy a surge in demand. More than 11,000 students have booked courses until September.

