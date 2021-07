Reading Time: < 1 minute

Armed Forces divers are currently undergoing a search operation for a person who may have drowned while swimming at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.

tvm.com.mt is informed that at around 12.30pm the Police were informed that a person, who was in the area of the Splash & Fun complex, noticed a person calling for assistance while swimming.

Source TVM

Updated 1745