Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seated mass events will resume on July 5 for those who are fully vaccinated, the government announced on Friday, with entry only allowed to those possessing a vaccine certificate.

Events will have their capacity capped at 100 people at first, going up gradually to 200 over the course of 4 weeks. Events can be held both indoors and outdoors but must be held in enclosed areas that allow organisers to control people’s entry and exit.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745