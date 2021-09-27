Malta: Self-employed make 15% of working population

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nearly 40,500 persons in Malta are self-employed, equivalent to 15.1 per cent of all persons with a main job. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that just over 28,800 people registered as self-employed without employee between April and June this year, while close to 11,600 self-employed had other employees.

The rate of self-employed among men stood slightly above a fifth, with 9,200 self-employed men employing others and 22,600 having no other workers. The rate among women was eight per cent, 6,300 of whom had no employees while 2,300 employed at least one other person.

Compared with the second quarter of 2020, the share of total self-employed dipped from 15.8 per cent of the workforce. The population of self-employed persons decreased by nearly 400 year-on-year.