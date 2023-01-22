Malta sends industrial, health equipment to Ukraine / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 22 January 2023

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Update – 1700h

Abela urges courts to send strong messages

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday urged the courts to send a “strong message” in the wake of Pelin Kaya’s brutal killing in Gżira. Speaking at a Labour activity, the Prime Minister said the incident has left the whole country shocked and angered. The prime minister congratulated the police for their courage and quick actions to arrest Camilleri, saying he hopes others institutions, namely the courts, show this same courage. ( The Prime Minister also spoke about Bill 28 on Sunday, reiterating that abortion will remain illegal in Malta. The bill in question seeks to amend the Criminal Code by adding a provision which would allow for the termination of pregnancy when a woman’s life or health is in grave danger. Abela said that while he is aware of the public’s reaction to the amendment, the advice given by the State Advocate is clear. (Times/Newsbook)

Government has lowered standards everywhere – Grech

The government has lowered standards in various sectors, Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday, referring to anything from the building and construction industry to an erosion in values. Addressing a crowd of party faithful at the PN club in Ħal Tarxien, Grech observed that what is happening in the country today does not exist in a vacuum, as he referred to the murder of Turkish national Pelin Kaya and the untimely death of JeanPaul Sofia, who was buried under the rubble of a collapsed building late last year. Grech added that the government has normalised the use of drugs in Malta by legalising cannabis, noting that even psychiatrists are pointing towards increased mental health issues owing to drug use. He deflected those who criticise the PN has being “antiquated” by saying that the basis of the PN’s thinking is that the human being is at the centre of its politics. (Newsbook/Malta Independent)

Pelin Kaya bid last farewell in funeral in Turkey

The Times reports that Pelin Kaya was bid farewell in a funeral that was held in her home country – Turkey – on Sunday, in the presence of her parents, siblings, friends and relatives. Her mother and father spoke publicly for the first time with Turkish journalists who were covering the funeral. (Times of Malta)

Morning Briefing

Malta sends industrial, health equipment to Ukraine

Malta has expressed its support towartds Ukraine by agreeing to send 20 industrial generators and medical equipment to Ukraine, the government said on Saturday. The equipment is currently being prepared for shipping to Ukraine. It has been valued at €370,000. Generators to be sent to Ukraine have been financed by the Home Affairs, Environment and Foreign Affairs Ministries, with the local council of the small Gozitan village of San Lawrenz also contributing. PM Robet Abela said that Malta will continue to express its support towards the Ukrainian cause and will use its position on the UN Security council to promote peace in the region. (Times of Malta, TVM)

Police find no underage people in Paceville clubs

Not one single person under the age of 17 was found by police in a Paceville club in 2022, according to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri. PN MP and former St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg had submitted a parliamentary question to Camilleri, asking for the total number of underage people that were found by police in Paceville and St Julian’s bars and clubs. Buttigieg called on the Minister to pay a visit to the entertainment hub and the police to act more proactively on the matter. (Maltatoday)

Pro-choice groups want transparency on abortion amendments

Pro-choice organisations called on Government to be transparent with the government’s proposed amendments to Bill 28 and provide them as soon as possible. The Bill has reached the Consideration of Bills Committee where the government is expected to present amendments to the proposed wording. However, the exact wording has not been published yet. In its statement, the coalition demanded that the Abela keeps the spirit of the amendment alive – that is protecting women, girls and people in grave danger. (Newsbook)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first