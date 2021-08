Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven children, five of whom are Maltese, are currently living in the care of the State while one of their parents serves time in jail, according to a spokesperson for the Foundation for Social Welfare Services.

An eighth child, a baby boy – is living with his mother – a foreigner whose nationality has not been confirmed – at the Corradino Correctional Facility, where infants under the age of one are allowed to stay with their mothers.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745