Malta: Several MPs refuse to declare family assets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times says that MPs are resisting a request by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to declare assets held by their families. Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and government whip Glenn Bedingfield are in talks with the commissioner.

Another story reveals that the PN’s executive committee has agreed to support fresh faces by urging politicians who have served through several legislatures to consider making way for new candidates.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...