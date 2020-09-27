Malta: Sex worker says decriminalisation is not enough

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent on Sunday speaks to a sex worker in Malta who said that, although decriminalisation of sex work is a step forward, more safeguards are needed to protect against human trafficking and abuse.

The Independent on Sunday reports that a primary school in Kalkara set up an isolation room for students who might show symptoms of illness. The Education Minister visited St Margaret College on Friday to check on preparations ahead of the new scholastic year.

Corporate Dispatch #10

