Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree
Malta, Malta Headline, Malta News Briefing, Morning Briefing

Malta: Sharp rise in domestic violence this year

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a case of domestic violence flagged by Aġenzija Appoġġ but where the alleged perpetrator was liberated after his wife refused to testify in court. The paper says that the number of reported domestic violence cases rose by 15 percent this year.

The paper quotes the Finance Minister who said that Malta’s economy is expected to recover completely during the coming year. Minister Scicluna said that the government will issue more sector-specific fiscal measures in the upcoming budget.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9
%d bloggers like this: