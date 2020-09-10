Malta: Sharp rise in domestic violence this year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a case of domestic violence flagged by Aġenzija Appoġġ but where the alleged perpetrator was liberated after his wife refused to testify in court. The paper says that the number of reported domestic violence cases rose by 15 percent this year.

The paper quotes the Finance Minister who said that Malta’s economy is expected to recover completely during the coming year. Minister Scicluna said that the government will issue more sector-specific fiscal measures in the upcoming budget.

