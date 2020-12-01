Malta: Sharpest drop in monthly inflation rate in the eurozone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta registered the lowest monthly inflation rate in the euro area, according to a new flash estimate by Eurostat. The rate of inflation from October to November dipped by an estimated 3.3 percent in Malta, lower than the -0.3 percent average in the eurozone.

However, Malta is one of seven countries to record an increase in the annual inflation rate, expected to have risen by 0.2 percent compared with November 2019. The annual rate of inflation in October stood at 06. percent.

In the euro area, the average annual inflation rate for November is estimated to have decreased slightly -0.3 percent.

Food, alcohol, and tobacco is looking to an annual inflation increase of 1.9 percent, the highest among the eurozone indices, followed by service at 0.6 percent. Energy recorded the lowest rate year-on-year at -8.4 percent while non-energy industrial goods registered a decrease of 0.3 percent.

Like this: Like Loading...