Malta: Ship captain petitions authorities to take migrants

The Times leads with a video message by the captain of a stranded oil tanker which has rescued 27 migrants a month ago. Captain Volodymyr Yeroshkin said the vessel is ‘paralysed’ at Hurd’s bank and pleaded with the Maltese authorities to allow the migrants to disembark.

The paper says that the Caruana Galizia family filed a note of submission raising concern about a deadline set by the Prime Minister on the completion of the public inquiry. The family argues that it is the board which should decide on the timeframe, not the government.

