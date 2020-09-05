Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Ship captain petitions authorities to take migrants

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with a video message by the captain of a stranded oil tanker which has rescued 27 migrants a month ago. Captain Volodymyr Yeroshkin said the vessel is ‘paralysed’ at Hurd’s bank and pleaded with the Maltese authorities to allow the migrants to disembark.

The paper says that the Caruana Galizia family filed a note of submission raising concern about a deadline set by the Prime Minister on the completion of the public inquiry. The family argues that it is the board which should decide on the timeframe, not the government. 

