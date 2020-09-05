Malta: Prof. Gauci raises alarm about flu season

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who warned that the approaching flu season will present the greatest test for the management of the pandemic. Prof. Gauci appealed for vigilance and responsibility.

Another story follows the testimony of the principal permanent secretary in the Finance Ministry, Alfred Camilleri, who told the Caruana Galizia public inquiry that former minister Konrad Mizzi had asked him to say he was never involved in any wrongdoing.

Corporate Dispatch Pro Issue #9

