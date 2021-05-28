Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that restaurants are facing a challenge in finding staff after many workers either left the industry or the country altogether. At least twelve restaurant owners have raised the concern with the Chamber of SMEs. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/restaurants-face-staffing-crisis-after-worker-exodus.875050

The paper says that Malta remains in the MoneyVal enhanced follow-up procedure for now and authorities will be requested to report to the panel on improvements to the anti-money laundering framework. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-passes-moneyval-island-no-longer-non-compliant-report-says.874903

