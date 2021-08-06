Malta: Shortened quarantine for vaccinated contacts

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent says that the quarantine period for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with Covid-19 patients will decrease to seven days. Announcing the change, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that 95 per cent of new cases are linked to the Delta variant. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-05/local-news/Quarantine-for-fully-vaccinated-case-contacts-reduced-booster-vaccine-jabs-to-start-being-given-out-6736235751

Another story reports that the Archdiocese of Malta saw its income drop by over €3 million in 2020 from the year before. The Administrative Secretary of the Curia, Michael Pace Ross, attributed the decrease to the closure of churches during the pandemic. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-08-05/local-news/Pandemic-hits-Church-coffers-as-income-drops-by-3-13m-6736235753

