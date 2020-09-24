Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Siemens Italia CEO to visit Malta on Electrogas – reports

Siemens Italia CEO Claudio Picech is expected to visit Malta on Monday to discuss the Electrogas plant, MaltaToday reports.

Siemens is one of the shareholders of Electrogas. The visit comes days after the announcement that Gasan Enterprises is looking to pull out of the Electrogas consortium, which owns and runs the new gas-fired power station in Delimara.

“We declare, publicly and unequivocally, that if there is substance to the allegations of corruption in relation to the project, we had absolutely nothing to do with it: we did not participate in it, we did not support it, we did not condone it and we did not know about it. And if it did happen, we condemn it without reservation and trust that justice will be served”, Gasan said in a statement on Wednesday.

Source: The Malta Independent

