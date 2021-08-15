Malta: Significant rise in temperatures in less than a century

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that air temperatures in Malta rose by 1.4 per cent since the 1940s as average-highs increased by 2 per cent. Sea surface temperatures went from an average of 19.2 per cent to 21 per cent since the late 1970s.

Another story reveals that the clients of a notary who died suddenly after contracting Covid-19 in April are still waiting to have their promise-of-sale deposits returned. The widow of the notary has renounced her husband’s inheritance to not take on any pending debts.

