Malta: Silvio Valletta saw no harm in travelling with Yorgen Fenech

The Times reports on the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Monday during which former Police Assistant Commissioner Silvio Valletta confirmed that he had travelled with businessman Yorgen Fenech but did not see anything wrong with the decision at the time.

Another story quotes Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci who warned that Covid-19 cases will continue to rise unless people observe the mitigation measures. There are currently 1,937 active cases registered.

